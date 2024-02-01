Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

FUSN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

FUSN stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $841.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

