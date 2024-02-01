FY2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $166,248. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

