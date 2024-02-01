FY2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GRNT)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTFree Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRNT

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $166,248. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.