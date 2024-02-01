FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

NYSE:SON opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

