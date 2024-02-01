GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $82,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

