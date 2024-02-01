General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.17

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.17 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 132.77 ($1.69), with a volume of 2014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.33).

General Electric Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.99%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

