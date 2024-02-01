General Mills, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 107.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.