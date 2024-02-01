Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.63). Approximately 18,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 30,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.73. The firm has a market cap of £146.75 million, a P/E ratio of -816.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

