Global Water Resources, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $289.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

