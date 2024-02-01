Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Bought by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 2.38% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,511,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,058 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. 719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,006. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.