Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading Down 5.3%

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 47,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 14,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ravi Sood bought 3,135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$470,250.00. 16.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

