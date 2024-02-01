Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

GROY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 367.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

