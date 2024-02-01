Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 667,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

GBDC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 578,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,216. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.70.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 102.63%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

