Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Strs Ohio raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,573,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73,015 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.