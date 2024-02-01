Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

NYSE GRC opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $876.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

