Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Linde stock opened at $404.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.38 and a 200 day moving average of $392.00. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

