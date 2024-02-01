Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 24,290 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Hancock Whitney worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

