Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Landstar System by 500.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.09.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $191.72 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.85%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

