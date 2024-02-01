Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chevron Price Performance
Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
