Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,586 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of DXC Technology worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

