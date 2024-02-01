Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 115,380 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.52 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 1,336 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $125,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

