Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Belden worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.