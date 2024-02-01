Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $14.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

SPTM opened at $59.17 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

