Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.91 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Lear worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

