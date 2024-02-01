Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $25.10 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

