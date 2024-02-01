Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $14.02 Million in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,016,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Universal Display as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.89.

OLED stock opened at $169.77 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.14.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

