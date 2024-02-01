Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,192.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.