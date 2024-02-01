Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,849 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 799,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 571,473 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

