Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,189 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,774 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.