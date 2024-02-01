Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,217 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

EXAS opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $100.77.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

