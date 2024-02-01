Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $171.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $176.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.12.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.