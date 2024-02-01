Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $611,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

