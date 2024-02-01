Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $253.81 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $257.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.43 and its 200-day moving average is $218.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.