Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 10,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,963,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

