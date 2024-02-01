Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on HWBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.