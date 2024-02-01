Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,577.11

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $139.63 million and $26,577.11 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00009056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.80915817 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $31,865.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

