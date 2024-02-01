Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.27.

Get Hershey alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

HSY stock opened at $193.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.