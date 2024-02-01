Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires 29,143 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.25. 1,740,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

