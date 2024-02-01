Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys Shares of 15,479 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after buying an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,590,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.70. 242,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

