Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $49,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $320.97. 239,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,904. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $326.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.40.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

