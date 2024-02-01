Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.94. 526,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,121. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $152.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

