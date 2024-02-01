Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 0.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 366,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

