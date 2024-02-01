Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $267.23. 108,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,851. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $270.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

