Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after purchasing an additional 148,627 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 299,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

