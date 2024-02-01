Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 15,675 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 1,825,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

