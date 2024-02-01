Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 7,054 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.30. The company had a trading volume of 148,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,560. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $176.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.