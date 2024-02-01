Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.10. 151,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

