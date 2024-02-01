Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.29. The stock had a trading volume of 453,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,991. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.33. The company has a market cap of $213.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

