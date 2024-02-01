Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.81

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 148644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Holcim Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.