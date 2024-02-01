Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPL) Posts Earnings Results

Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Horizon Petroleum Stock Up 33.3 %

Shares of CVE:HPL opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Horizon Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Horizon Petroleum Company Profile

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties internationally. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

