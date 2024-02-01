Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPL) Posts Earnings Results

Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Horizon Petroleum Stock Up 33.3 %
Shares of CVE:HPL opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Horizon Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.
Horizon Petroleum Company Profile
