Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPL) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Horizon Petroleum Stock Up 33.3 %

Shares of CVE:HPL opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Horizon Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Horizon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties internationally. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.