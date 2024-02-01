H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.75.

HR.UN stock opened at C$9.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.74. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.47 and a 1-year high of C$13.30.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

